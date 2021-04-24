Adekunle Gold announces release date for new project

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afropop singer Adekunle Kosoko popularly known as Adekunle Gold has announced a date for his upcoming project titled “It Is What It Is”.

The music star took to his social media page on Saturday to break the news to his numerous fans.

“Go time 🚀 #ItIsWhatItis 4•30•21 📸 @olayinkaehi,” he wrote on Instagram with some BTS pictures.

AG Baby had earlier shared a graphics design of what looks like the cover of the new project without giving a hint of what is coming.

The 34-year-old singer dropped his third studio album “Afro Pop Vol. 1” on the 21st of August last year.

He has continued to pull the strings in the Nigerian music industry with several beautiful projects since he came to the spotlight in December 2014.

This was when he dropped ‘Sade’, a cover of One Direction’s ‘Story of My Life’.