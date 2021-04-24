2 family members die in late night house fire in Kano

By Bosede Olufunmi/Kano

Two women from same family died on Friday night in a house fire incident at Kano’s Zoo Road, in Sheka Municipal, the Kano State Fire Service said.

Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, its Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Kano.

It said the incident occurred at about 10.10 p.m, on the upper floor with two compartment of about 50 X 50 feet used as a dwelling house.

”Four rooms, two palours, two toilets and two kitchens were razed down.

“We received a distress call from Sabo Wada at about 10.10 p.m that fire has gutted a dwelling house in his area and three persons were trapped including a four year old girl.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent out our rescue team to the scene at about 10.15 p.m.

“Two out of the victims were rescued unconscious and conveyed to Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed them dead.

”The bodies were handed over to C.S.P Awaisu Suleiman of Sheka Police Division,” it said.

The statement said the victims rescued alive were Fatima Salisu, 4, and Salisu Sani, 45, while the two dead victims were Maryam Sani, 19 (sister), and Nafisa Abdulkarim, 28 (wife).

It said all the victims were of same family and that the cause of the incident was being investigated.