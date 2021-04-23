Shade Ajayi, oldest student at Ilorin Grammar school is 50 (Photos)

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

In her passion for education, 50-year-old Shade Ajayi has become the oldest student at Ilorin Grammar School, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Photos of Ajayi have surfaced on social media.

She was seen in JSS 2 class with younger students as she always raised her hand to answer questions from the teachers.

While not in school, Ajayi engages in tailoring activities.

She has shown that it is never too late to learn or acquire education.

Reacting to this development, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who posted the photos on his twitter page said: “We all have lessons to learn from inspirational Shade Ajayi, 50, the oldest student at Ilorin Grammar School, Ilorin, Kwara State.

“She is reminding us that it is never too late to get an education. Education is the key that will unlock Nigeria’s latent huge potentials. When we get education right, we will get Nigeria right.

“Like I had suggested in the past, the Federal, States, and Local Governments should consider a policy of allocating at least 10% of the total budget appropriations to the education sector.”