Home Daily News Headlines Shade Ajayi, oldest student at Ilorin Grammar school is 50 (Photos)

Shade Ajayi, oldest student at Ilorin Grammar school is 50 (Photos)

By
Kazeem Ugbodaga
-
Shade Ajayi answering a question from her teacher
Shade Ajayi answering a question from her teacher
Shade Ajayi answering a question from her teacher

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

In her passion for education, 50-year-old Shade Ajayi has become the oldest student at Ilorin Grammar School, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Photos of Ajayi have surfaced on social media.

Shade Ajayi in class with her fellow students
Shade Ajayi in class with her fellow students

She was seen in JSS 2 class with younger students as she always raised her hand to answer questions from the teachers.

While not in school, Ajayi engages in tailoring activities.

She has shown that it is never too late to learn or acquire education.

Shade Ajayi with her classmates
Shade Ajayi with her classmates

Reacting to this development, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who posted the photos on his twitter page said: “We all have lessons to learn from inspirational Shade Ajayi, 50, the oldest student at Ilorin Grammar School, Ilorin, Kwara State.

“She is reminding us that it is never too late to get an education. Education is the key that will unlock Nigeria’s latent huge potentials. When we get education right, we will get Nigeria right.

Shade Ajayi in her tailoring shop
Shade Ajayi in her tailoring shop

“Like I had suggested in the past, the Federal, States, and Local Governments should consider a policy of allocating at least 10% of the total budget appropriations to the education sector.”

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© All rights reserved PMNEWSNIGERIA
Skip to toolbar