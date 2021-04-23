My sister-in-law among 3 dead students: Nigerian writes Presidency in pain

A Nigerian simply identified as Yamai has taken to Twitter to demand explanations from the Nigerian government after his sister-in-law was killed by bandits.

According to Yamai, with Twitter handle @ydcoal, his sister-in-law was among the three students of the Greenfield University in Kaduna State who were abducted and found dead today.

Yamai, in his emotional message to Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, said the mother of the victim has not eaten or showered in 3 days.

“Where do we go from here,” Yamai asked.

Read his message below:

Hi @toluogunlesi

My sister-in-law was among the 3 dead students found today from Greenfield University. We are all trying to unpack our feelings. People’s children have become sports for bandits & kidnappers. I know you get a lot of stick on here…

And I know you get; people are angry. I’m very angry right now because there’s just so much I don’t understand anymore. What’s the purpose of life as a Nigerian? What’s the sole responsibility of a government for/to the people?

I’m marginalized as a Christian in my state. I go elsewhere and I’m being stereotyped. Today, my sister is dead. I can not, for the life of me, imagine what she went thru in the hands of these evil men before her untimely death. Can you? How do I comfort my wife?

How can a mother bury her child? What’s the purpose of thoughts & prayers? Do we deserve to live and die like this in our own country? Do you understand why some of us choose to be “slaves” elsewhere than “kings” at home?

No jokes here… The pain is unbearable. Everyone deserves the benefit of doubt, but do you think this government still deserves any? I need answers. They still have 20 more kids with some to be killed tomorrow if they don’t get what they’d asked for.

Where do we go from here Tolu? Do we worry about tomorrow? Do we believe in a fair, just and righteous God? My mother-in-law hasn’t eaten or showered in 3 days since her daughter, whom she saw on Monday, got kidnapped & this death was the answer to her prayers.

You’re not the president, I know, but please talk to your boss. The evil we do or our negligence surely does come around one way or the other. That’s the circle of life. Do something!! Bless you!!.