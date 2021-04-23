Masvidal sends warning to Kamaru Usman

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Jorge Masvidal has sent a clear warning to Nigerian-born martial arts champion, Kamaru Usman ahead of their fight on Saturday night.

Masvidal is promising to go all out when he meets Usman when they go head to head.

“You can hear it yourself, see it yourself – these guys want violence,” Masvidal said.

“They don’t cheer for me because I’m so good-looking or the food that I eat.

“That’s not why they cheer for me. They cheer for me because I give everybody their hard-earned money.

“I come in here to perform and bring the violence that they crave, and that’s the only reason why I’ve got all these fans behind me.”

Masvidal, 36, was unable to defeat reigning champion Usman, 33 when the pair first met on Fight Island last year and is now looking to have another shot in Jacksonville.

Usman is aiming to eclipse Georges St-Pierre’s tally of 13 consecutive UFC wins on Saturday night.