Makinde approves youth parliament reconstitution

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the reconstitution of the 2nd Assembly of the Oyo state Youth Parliament.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Youths and sports in Oyo state; Asiwaju Seun Fakorede on Thursday, the new parliament members must be adult indigenes of Oyo state.

The Oyo Youth Parliament is aimed at improving and increasing the participation of youths in the state in active politics.

According to the statement, any youth with a valid means of identification from the state is eligible to be included in the program.

The statement in part list criteria as:

Interested applicants must:

i. Be a citizen of Nigeria and Oyo State, age between 15 to 29 years.

ii. Have a minimum of Senior Secondary School Certificate(SSCE) or its equivalent.

iii. Have passion for youth issues and leadership.

iv. Not have any criminal record.

v. Not belong to any secret cult.

vi. Have Local Government Identification.

vii. Have Birth Certificate not sworn affidavit.

Hard copies of your application and resume are to be submitted not later than two (2) weeks from the date of this advertisement to the Office of the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Agency for Youth Development, Opposite Ministry of Energy, Secretariat, Ibadan.

If you need more information, please call the following numbers: 08038571880 or 08187950877.