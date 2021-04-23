Lagos students emerge overall best at Maltina School Games

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State schools and students on Friday emerged the overall best in the concluded Maltina School Games.

Students from Ijaiye Housing Junior and Senior Secondary School and Euba Junior Secondary School clinched millions of Naira for themselves and their school.

While Lagos State team emerged overall Best State with 21 Gold Medals, 15 Silver and 5 Bronze.

At the official prize presentation held on Thursday, 22nd April 2021 at the Ministry’s Conference Room, the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo attributed the performance of the students to the investment of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanw-Olu’s administration in developing students who can excel not only in academics but also in co-curricular activities.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary Education District I, Mrs Titilayo Solarin appreciated the initiative of the Nigeria Breweries, makers of Maltina for the bountiful incentives and reward to the students who have distinguished themselves and made the State proud.

In her words, “Lagos State Students are gifted and as a State, we have continued to create various means of showcasing them to the World”

The Commissioner concluded her remarks by encouraging more collaboration with Corporate Organizations and other private stakeholders in actualizing the major goals of the education sector.

Presenting the cash gift to the respective recipients, the Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, NB Plc, Mrs Kehinde Kadiri noted that she is inspired by the bunch of talents in Lagos State Schools. Kadiri urged the winners to continue to strive for the best always.

She lauded the State Government’s proactive response to the competition in all ramifications and commended the judges and participants of the maiden edition of the Maltina School Games.

In the senior category, Ojo Joy of Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Secondary School came 1st position in 100 Meter, 200 Meter and 4×100 Meter. She got a prize gift of N500, 000 and an additional N1, 000, 0000 for emerging as the overall best athlete.

In the junior boy’s category, Okon Moses of Euba Junior Secondary School, Mushin got a prize gift of N500, 000 for winning the gold medal in 400M, 4x100M and silver medal in 100M.

Meanwhile, in the junior girl’s category, Anifowoshe Sikirat of Ijaiye Housing Estate Junior High School won a prize gift of N500, 000 clinching gold medal in 100m and 4x100m.

A cheque of N5, 000,000 was presented to Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Secondary School under Education District I for emerging as Overall Best School.

The award presentation was also attended by Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Education District VI, Mrs Okelola Oludara, President, Nigeria School Sport Federation.

Others include Mrs Olabisi Joseph, Representative of Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Babatunde Omibekun and Representative of the Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr Mrs Oluyomi Oluwasanmi.