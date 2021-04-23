Lagos partners with MTN to provide internet in 100 schools

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Lagos State has reiterated its commitment to improve the Education system through Technology, to meet the challenges of the 21st century global best practices.

As part of efforts lined up by the State Government in this regard, is the collaboration with MTN, through Microsoft, to provide free internet facilities in one hundred (100) Schools across the State.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, while speaking at the 1-Day Workshop/ Brain Storming Session, disclosed that cables are being laid to install internet facilities in all Lagos Schools.

In the same vein, the Commissioner noted that the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Education District III, has commenced pilot installation of Remote Servers in riverine communities, in order to provide internet facilities in Schools within these areas.

She confirmed that the Ministry has also completed preparations to resume the Radio and TV lessons.

Furthermore, she added that efforts are in the offing towards the establishment of a Radio Station, but awaits approval of the Presidency.

Her word, “We are still going to keep going because there is still a lot of work to be done. It is not just teaching in the classroom but remembering the engagement of the student, their social life and emotional stability”.

Adefisayo opined that Teachers are critical to driving the needed change in educational development and the most important aspect of any school system is what goes on in the classroom between the Teachers and the students.

Hence, Teachers would be given adequate training, fortified with a functional curriculum that is technology-based, aimed to improve, enhance and replace orthodox methodology.

“Employers do not need people who can count one to ten, but people who can apply their knowledge to solve problems, thinking innovatively and creatively”, she enthused.