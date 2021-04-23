Kano prison riot not caused by lack of food – NCoS

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) said the violent protest by inmates at Kurmawa Custodial facility, in Kano on Thursday, was not caused by poor quality or lack of food.

The Public Relations Officer, NCoS Kano State Command, DSC Musbahu Kofar-Nasarawa, clarified the incident in a statement released today.

Kofar-Nasarawa said the riot erupted after warders attempted to retrieve some illicit items from the inmates.

He, however, confirmed that normalcy has been restored.

“There was an attempt by some inmates to cause pandemonium in the prison yard, however, the situation was brought under control by concerted efforts of the warders and security operatives.

“The inmates are not protesting over alleged poor quality or lack of food at the facility rather they kicked against attempt by warders to retrieve some illicit items in their possession.

“Normalcy has been restored at the facility,” he said.

Kofar-Nasarawa added that the command has set up a committee to investigate the influx of illicit substances into the facility.