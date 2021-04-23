Home Daily News Headlines JUST IN: Osun receives body of Yinka Odumakin (Photos)

JUST IN: Osun receives body of Yinka Odumakin (Photos)

By
Muhamin Olowoporoku
-
Osun receives remains of Yinka Odumakin
Osun receives remains of Yinka Odumakin
Osun receives remains of Yinka Odumakin

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The government of Osun State on Friday received the corpse of Afenifere’s Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin.

In a tweet by the Osun State government, the remains of the activist was received by Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor, Dr. Charles Akinola, who led other state government functionaries to the venue.

Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin with the remains of her husband, Yinka in Osun
Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin with the remains of her husband, Yinka in Osun

The envoy, having received the corpse, moved to Moro in Ife-North Local Government Area of the state for other rites.

The Chief of Staff while receiving the late activist described him as one finest human right nationalist in the country.

“Mournfully and painfully, our brother an illustrious son of Osun, one of one finest, Yinka Odumakin. His loss is a great loss to the nation generally. The Governor has asked us to receive him into the state and escort his body to his final resting place.

“Odumakin was not just a leader of conscience, he is one of the finest human right leader. He was not just a nationalist, he was the finest Yoruba nationalist”, he said.

Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin in Osun for the burial of her husband
Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin in Osun for the burial of her husband

Yinka’s widow, Joe Odumakin described the deceased as her friend, husband, and soulmate.

“We are grateful to the state of Osun, for the great reception at this sober moment.

“When a spokesperson stops speaking, you know how heavy it is, but our consolation is that Yinka’s ideals legacies lives forever”, she said.

According to the burial plans released by Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, there will be candlelight procession at Origbo Anglican Grammar School on Friday, by 6 p.m.

Osun delegates receive remains of Yinka Odumakin
Osun delegates receive remains of Yinka Odumakin

“There will be lying-in-state at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. after which his remains will be interred at a private ceremony,” Okei-Odumakin said.

The Afenifere spokesperson died on 2 April at the age of 54.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© All rights reserved PMNEWSNIGERIA
Skip to toolbar