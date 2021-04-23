I’m heartbroken over killing of Greenfield University students – Atiku

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says he is heartbroken following killing of three of the abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna by bandits.

Atiku wondered how long the nation would continue to lose precious souls.

He prayed God to comfort the families of the deceased.

The former vice president added that it was time states were granted constitutional roles in the management of security.

In his words: “Heartbreaking to learn of the killing of 3 of the abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna.

“How long shall we continue to lose precious souls? May their families and friends be comforted. It is time states are granted constitutional roles in the management of security.”

Three of the abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna were on Friday found dead in a village, a location close to the university.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Friday. He said the three students were found at Kwanar Bature village, a location close to the university, on Friday. He said in an act of mindless evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have shot three of the abducted students dead. The armed bandits had on Tuesday kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.