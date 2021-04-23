“I’m gay”: American singer Kehlani opens up

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

American singer, Kehlani has revealed that she is lesbian and says she is the last person in her family to discover she’s homosexual.

The singer shared the truth about herself on Thursday. “I am gay ga-gay gay gay!!!” the 25-year-old said in a TikTok video.

She confessed to being homosexual a few weeks after she hinted at her sexuality during an Instagram Live with Jamie-Lee B.

During the Livestream, Kehlani dropped the line, ‘You wanna know what’s new about me? I finally know I’m a lesbian,’ which many of her fans took to be a joke.

“I know it took a while for me to realize this but I am gay.

“I have been trying to have intimate conversations about this part of me and coming out with my family and friends.

“Honestly I didn’t think it was going to be this easy because they are hardly shocked and also said they’ve known for a while.

The singer, however, has a 2-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi, with her ex-lover, guitarist, Javie Young-White.