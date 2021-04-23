I’m free and making more money – Peter Okoye

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye has disclosed that he is making more money than he did while playing with his twin brother as P-Square.

The singer, known as Mr. P, made this known in a recent interview with HipTV to promote his debut studio album as a solo artiste.

According to Peter, he’s now free as a solo artiste and makes his decision alone unlike when he was with the group.

“Hundred percent, I am. I don’t have to share three ways. Call it greed or selfishness. It’s your own cup of tea. I share with nobody. Yes, my management and my team. Fine. But I’m doing my own thing. I’m freer,” he said.

“I’m making more money. Freedom is key. I can get a call that there’s a show next week and it’s my daughter’s birthday. I can say, ‘cancel it’. As a group, I couldn’t do that. Moneywise, if I used to share three ways, I share alone.

“What am I doing music for? It’s about doing it how I feel it. It’s not even about the money. But when it comes to that, I make more than I was while in the group.”

Peter further said he named his 16-track album ‘The Prodigal’ because he wanted to speak on the fallout of his conflict with his brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye.

“Naming my album ‘The Prodigal’, I wanted something that can suit my situation. Remember, it’s not ‘The Prodigal Son’. The meaning of ‘prodigal’ is someone who lives lavishly, being so successful and independent,” he added.

“Someone ready to take responsibility for his decisions. My album was supposed to be titled ‘Blessed’. But everyone already knows I’m blessed. The prodigal son ran away and came back without succeeding. I’m still succeeding.”