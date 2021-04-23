Gov. Abiodun honours Faith Odunsi, others

By Michael Adeshina

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, announced that his administration would set an Education Endowment Fund with a seed money of N5m, in honour of Faith Odunsi.

Faith Odunsi is a 15-year-old student of The Ambassadors College, Ota, who recently emerged winner in the Global Open Mathematics Tournament.

Governor Abiodun also splashed a two-bedroom bungalow and a sum of N2m on Oladimeji Sotunde, an indigene of the state, who emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student of the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos.

The governor made these known at the presentation of awards and certificates to outstanding teachers and learners in various competitions.

The event held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The event tagged ‘Celebration of Ogun Laureates 2021’, was organised by the state government to honour students and teachers, who won laurels in different educational completions such as mathematics quiz, JETS, Teacher of the Year, NYSC Presidential Award and so on.

According to the governor, the awardees had further put Ogun on the global pedestal, hence, the need to fete them.

Abiodun noted that education remains one of the biggest industries in Ogun and one of the proudest legacies bequeathed by the founding fathers of the state.

He added that “the achievements recorded by these students and teachers are on their own, entry tests for greater achievements”.

He attributed feats recorded by the awardees in the education competitions to his administration’s methodical and calculated interventions aimed at rescuing the education sector from the dwindling fortunes inflicted on it by the indifference of the past.

He pointed out that to revamp the education sector in Ogun, his administration focused on infrastructural development, human capital development, provision of a conducive environment, among many others to redeem the sector and restore its lost glory.

“We are celebrating awards in Projects, Quiz in Mathematics, Basic Science, Basic Technology, Agricultural Science, Physics and Biology.

“We are Best State and we have overall best students for both male and female students in JETS. We are the Champion! The icing on the cake is that of Miss Odunsi Faith, the global winner of Open Mathematics Tournament (GOMT).

“The story of the deluge of awards we are witnessing today cannot be completed without the teachers and school administrators who are also champions in their own rights. It is not a flash in the pan to have Award of Excellence in leadership and productivity won by five schools in the State; 2020 African Writer’s Award; and, 2020 President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award. I am proud of you all.

“Looking at these young men and women of Ogun State, I find in them not just a reward for our commitment, but indeed, an encouragement to do more. We have continued to dedicate and demonstrate our commitment to the successful implementation of the “Building our Future Together” Agenda. These great ambassadors of our dear State have given us assurances of a greater future. By these achievements, they are telling us that the future we are building would be handed over to dedicated hands and intelligent minds,” the governor stated.

He assured that the state under his watch would continue to put measures in place towards providing quality education necessary for the development of the state.