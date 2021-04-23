Davido sets new record on Instagram

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning musician, David Adeleke, also known Davido has hit 20 million followers on Instagram, making him the first African artiste to hit the milestone.

The singer also continues to maintain his number one spot as the most-followed African artiste on major social media platforms, ahead of his fellow superstars; Wizkid, Burna Boy among other top-rated artistes.

The DMW label boss did not hesitate to celebrate this achievement as he took to his page to announce the new feat.

He also announced a new collaboration from a song made by Zlatan Ibile featuring him and Mayorkun.

“20M FOLLOWERS!! FUCK IT NEW MUSIC TONITE!! @zlatan_ibile x OBO x @iammayorkun 💣💣💣🔥🔥🔥🔥 ‘CHO CHO’ prod by @p.priime,” he wrote in a caption.

This is not the first time Davido has set a record on Instagram as he was the first Nigerian artiste to reach 1 million, 2 million, 5 million, 10 million, and 15 million followers on the platform.

Also, Davido’s hit song ”Fall” became the first Nigerian music video to hit 100 million in 2017, and in 2021 it became the first music video to hit 200 million views on YouTube.

Acknowledging the milestone, David expressed his appreciation to his fans for their constant support since the start of his career.

“I remember me and @kiddominant making this record as a joke … well this ain’t nothing to laugh at! @flexgoddaps. God is good and thanks to all of you for supporting me ever since m the start. I appreciate every single one of you,” he wrote.

Davido came into the spotlight in 2011 with his hit song, Dami Duro.

From chart topping songs, international deals, setting music records to what have you, he has worked his way up the ladder of success and now sits comfortably as one of Africa’s biggest and most celebrated entertainer.

On November 30, 2017, Davido won the Best African Act at the MOBO Awards and also became the first African act to perform live at the awards.

He had to beat out the likes of Maleek Berry, Tekno, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal and Wizkid who were also nominated in the category.