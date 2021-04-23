Buhari not bothered by noise, curses – Presidency

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, said his principal is not bothered by noise or curses.

Adesina stated this on Friday in his response to people asking questions about President Muhammadu Buhari’s health after his recent medical vacation to London.

Adeshina in his statement said he “was hurried and harassed with phone calls” few days after President Buhari returned to Nigeria because evil-hearted people wanted to get bad news.

The presidential aide said some media personalities kept asking “Can you please confirm the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari?. Information at our disposal says his health has taken a turn for the worse.”

According to Adesina, some individuals have hounded and hectored the President from his first day in office.

He said these individuals also hired prophets, who uttered lies about President Buhari’s health in 2017.

He said: “When President Buhari took ill in 2017, they said all sorts of things. They hired prophets, who uttered lies from between their teeth. They said Buhari would not return as President, that his time was already up. But man will always be man. Finite. Limited. No matter the title he parades, man will never have the final say. That is the exclusive preserve of God. After many months, the President came back to assume duties, very well mended. It was a great medical comeback, wrought by God and God alone, in His mercy.

“You would think they would learn their lessons, hide their faces in shame, and throw up their hands in surrender. But they love beatings, so they continue to speak and wish evil. But each time, it falls right in their faces. Will they never learn that God has the ultimate say?

“All through last year, after a trip to a conference in London in January, and COVID-19 broke out in full force, the President never went out for any form of medical attention. Na God o.. But when he announced on March 29 this year that he would travel next day, and return within the second week of April, they began to beat the drums of malediction again. They had learnt nothing, and forgot nothing.

“Why hasn’t he built world class hospitals in Nigeria?How much is the trip going to cost the tax payers? Are we sure he would come back as indicated within the second week?

“That second week was not to lapse till Saturday last week. Right from Monday, they had begun to bully and badger us. When is he coming back? We are in the second week now. Are you sure he’s coming? For me, I simply told them: our press statement was written in English, go and check it again. Read it all over. He would return within the second week in April. Was the second week over?.”

Femi Adesina added that: “Some Nigerians have made it a pastime to pester and attempt to browbeat the President. I laugh. They don’t know the person they are dealing with. A cool customer. Never flustered, harried or disconcerted. He simply focuses on what he is doing, ignoring the noise of the market. Kick like a dying horse, shout yourselves hoarse, curse, murmur like a ghost, hiss like a snake, President Buhari keeps his eyes on the ball. It’s a big lesson to learn from him. When you are in the market, ignore the din, and concentrate on the person you are transacting business with.”

However, Femi Adesina’s statement came few hours after President Buhari backed Minister of Communications Isa Pantami after he apologized for his support for terrorist organizations some years back.

