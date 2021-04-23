Buhari felicitates with Godwin Abayomi at 80

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday felicitated with the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Godab Nigeria Limited, Godwin Abayomi on his 80th birthday.

In a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Buhari commended Abayomi for providing job opportunities for Nigerian youths.

Abayomi did so through his engineering industry and construction works not only in Nigeria but also outside the country.

The President joined the family and friends in celebrating the Kogi State-born real estate entrepreneur.

Buhari also noted his commitment and dedication to humanity through his selfless services to his community, urging him to continue his good works.

He prayed for a long healthy life for Mr Abayomi.