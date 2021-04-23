Breaking: Bandits shoot three abducted students of Greenfield Varsity dead

Three of the abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna have been found dead in a village, a location close to the university.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said the three students were found at Kwanar Bature village, a location close to the university, on Friday.

He said in an act of mindless evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have shot three of the abducted students dead.

The armed bandits had on Tuesday kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.

“The remains of three students were found today (Friday), in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university and have been evacuated to a mortuary by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt.Col. MH Abdullahi,” he said.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing of three students as sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities.

“He went on to say that the armed bandits represent the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent.

“Evil, the Governor further said, would not triumph over God-given humanity. He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State,” Aruwan stated.

He added that the Governor, on behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State sent deep condolences and empathy to the students’ families and the university community, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

Aruwan said the Government would keep citizens informed of further developments.

Twenty of the students were reportedly kidnapped on Tuesday night at the university.