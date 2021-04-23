Boko Haram terrorists invade Geidam, hometown of IGP Alkali Baba

Boko Haram fighters, in about 10 gun trucks invaded Geidam, the hometown of the Acting Inspector-General of the Police, Alkali Baba, in Yobe State just as the residents of the town who are predominantly Muslims were about to break their Ramadan fast on Friday evening.

But PR Nigeria reported that Nigerian troops assisted by fighter helicopters from the Nigerian Airforce were able to drive the terrorists away.

Geidam is also the hometown of the immediate past governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam.

PRNigeria quoted an unidentified intelligence military officer as confirming that over a dozen of the Boko Haram members were killed in the bombardments by the Nigerian Airforce.

According to the source, the ground troops pursued some of the terrorists who fled the town after the attack was foiled.

But he said he could not give the exact figure of the casualty suffered by the terrorists.

The website also reported that Boko Haram terrorists also on 13 April launched multiple-attacks targeted at soldiers and some Muslim faithful during the breaking of Ramadan at Gajiram and Damasak in Borno State.

The attacks were also foiled by the troops.

During the counter-terrorism operation, effective close air support was provided by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft to ground troops at Damasak and Gajiram after they came under fire by ISWAP/Boko Haram Terrorists.

A military intelligence source had told PRNigeria that the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were on a reprisal mission to avenge the loss of their 13 eminent Commanders, who were killed by troops in the Lake Chad axis the previous day.