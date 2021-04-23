American rapper Shock G found dead

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

American rapper, Gregory Jacobs aka Shock G who was also the lead vocalist for hip hop group Digital Underground, is dead.

Shock G who co-produced 2Pac’s debut album and known for his witty lyrics and comical alter-egos was found dead Thursday in a hotel room in Tampa – his father, Edward Racker confirmed.

The rapper’s father said the cause of death is unclear but there were no signs of trauma. He noted that authorities are going to conduct an autopsy.

The rapper’s biggest hit was The Humpty Dance, a feel-good party anthem in the 90’s.

Chuck D, Snoop Dogg, and Busta Rhymes have all paid tribute to the star.

“What a tough loss at such a precarious time,” wrote Public Enemy’s Chuck D on Twitter. “Brilliant beyond… such a beautiful free mind, Brother. #RestinBeats my man.”

“Rest, King, rest,” added Busta Rhymes on Instagram.

Snoop Dogg, whose early hits were inspired by Digital Underground, simply posted a photo of Humpty Hump’s jewel-encrusted Groucho Marx glasses.

Shock G was born and raised on the East Coast, but he eventually settled in Oakland, where he formed Digital Underground in the late 1980s with Chopmaster J and Kenneth Water.

In addition to his work with 2Pac, Shock G produced songs for Dr. Dre, Prince, and KRS-One, among others