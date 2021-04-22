You will give account for your Instagram, Facebook – Evang Bamiloye

Nimot Sulaimon
Mike Bamiloye
Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, the founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, said those with huge followership on their social media accounts will give an account to God.

He stated this on Thursday morning in a post shared on his verified Instagram page.

According to him, one has to feed the multitudes following them, word of life.

”If multitudes are following you on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and you have no word of life to feed them, but thrashes and dustbin wastes, living them to still hunger for the word of life, you are wasting a precious opportunity that you would give account for in eternity”.

