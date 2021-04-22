Why Nigeria’ll be most hit by death of Chad’s president – Defence Minister

Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi on Thursday said Nigeria would be most hit by death of Chad’s president, Idriss Deby due to possible influx of refugees.

The minister spoke on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja during a briefing.

He said, when the government heard of the unfortunate killing of the Chadian President, it knew that problem was bound to be replicated among neigbouring countries and that Nigeria would be most hit by his absence.

According to him, if there is insecurity in Chad, there would be a lot of problems, but said there are lots of military activities with the Chadian, Niger, Cameroon.

”So, in the name of that multinational Joint Task Force, all these countries, including Chad, are contributing soldiers for the operation,” he said.

Magashi said the federal government hoped that very soon, it would find a secure way for the continuation of the activities it was supposed to be doing.

He added that the problem was now going to be aggravated because the government was not sure the direction in which Chad was going to face.

The minister assured that the nation was mindful of her borders, mindful of the development, and mindful politically.

He said the government was putting its head together to see how best it could restore the peace in that country.

“So security-wise, we are beefing up all borders to ensure that refugees do not flow into a country,” he stated.