Why Buhari must sack Pantami now – Fani-Kayode

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari should immediately sack Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami because he is an ‘unrepentant jihadist.’

Pantami has come under fire following his link with terrorist groups in the past.

Fani-Kayode, in a statement on Thursday also attacked Kabir Bako for defending Pantami on Channels Televisions’ ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday.

He said he had considered giving Pantami a soft landing a few days ago and opted to forgive him for his offensive, dangerous and repugnant vituperation only because he had publicly expressed his regrets but said this was no longer the case because his expression of remorse was clearly not genuine or heart-felt.

“If he was, he would not have sent Kabir to Channels Television to defend those vituperation. The matter was made worse by the fact that the man spoke utter rubbish. Now that his friends and supporters are attempting to justify and rationalise what he has said and done, I am free to speak my mind about Pantami and this short contribution serves only as the first shot. More will come later,” he said.

Fani-Kayode alleged that Pantami is a hater of Christians and non-Muslims, as he is an ‘unrepentant jihadist.’

“His attempt to defend his evil ways and justify them by sending out the like Kabo to speak for him disgusts me. In any case if he had the courage of his convictions why can’t he speak for himself?

“Does he not owe himself that much? Is he a coward? Does he not have guts? Is he scared of a real fight?” He asked.

“I utterly despise those ‘extremists’ that think and behave like Pantami and I have nothing but sheer contempt for all that they stand for and seek to achieve.

“I consider the millions that have been slaughtered in the East, West, Middle Belt and core North in the name of jihad and sectarian violence over the last 60 years and I shudder with anger and disbelief,” he said.

Fani-Kayode said the Christians of Nigeria are no longer prepared to be anyone’s sacrificial lamb or whipping boy, saying that the people of Nigeria are no longer prepared to accept religious extremism or intolerance.

“Both the Muslims and Christians of Nigeria must all be protected and treated fairly and equally under the law and neither must be killed or persecuted for their faith. There is no room for fundamentalism on either side.

“I have as much contempt and hatred for a Christian that kills Muslims simply because he does not share his faith as I do for a Muslim that kills Christians for the same reason,” he stated.

He said Pantami is not fit to be a Minister of the Federal Republic and that “the sooner he is dropped from President Buhari’s cabinet like a hot potato and brought to justice, the better. The world is watching.”