UNIBEN Bursar escapes abduction, security detail shot dead

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Dr Victor Imagbe, Bursar of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), has escaped a kidnap attempt made at him when gunmen stormed his residence.

The gunmen suspected to be kidnappers shot and killed an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), attached to Imagbe’s private residence.

The name of the deceased security operative was given as Alex Osaghae.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 2:45 am on Thursday, at Ogheghe Community, along Benin/Sapele Road, in Benin, the state capital.

While it could not be ascertained how they gained access into the compound, the assailants were said to have opened fire on the NSCDC personnel, upon sighting him.

Sources in the area who crave anonymity confided that the officer died at the spot, while the hoodlums carted away his rifle.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to reach the University’s PRO, DR. Benedicta Ehanire, on her mobile phone proved successful.

The PRO NSCDC, Edo State Command, Mr. Ogbebor Efosa, however, confirmed the incident.

He added that the corpse of the deceased has been evacuated to the Benin Central Hospital mortuary.