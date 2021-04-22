Tragedy: Gunmen on motorcycles shoot 30 villagers dead in Zamfara

Gunmen on motorcycles have reportedly shot 30 villagers dead in a raid of four villages in Zamfara State.

The attacked villages were Gobirawa, Rini, Gora, and Madoti Dankule in Bakura and Maradun LGAs in the state located in the north-western region of the country.

Channels TV quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the gunmen arrived the villages in their large number and immediately opened fire on villagers.

The gunmen were said to have razed several houses in the villages before leaving.

According to Sole Administrator, Bakura LGA, Aminu Suleiman, more security personnel were needed in this area if farming was to be successful this season.

He told the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, who led a delegation of the state government to the affected villages, that over 30 people have been confirmed killed in the tragedy.

Suleiman said on Tuesday, the council prayed for 17 dead people in Rini and about 10 others in Gora.

“There were two incidents actually. The first attack that led to the killings of about more than 20 people and the reprisal (by the Yan-Sakai – local vigilante) that led to the killing of about 10 people as well,” he said.