Tony Elumelu: speaks on buying Manchester United

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Chairman of Heirs Holdings Tony Elumelu has reacted to social media suggestion that he form a consortium to buy Manchester United.

Fans broke into the club’s Carrington training ground on Thursday and protested against the Glazer Family, owners of the club.

The protest followed Manchester United joining 11 other clubs in starting the now dead European Super League.

Reacting to the development, a Twitter user @victorpazubuike urged Elumelu to “create a consortium of investors” to buy the club.

“Chairman @TonyOElumelu please create a consortium of investors and buy @ManUtd. Please sir we’ve suffered for too long,” he tweeted.

The United Bank of Africa chairman responded by saying any investor would jump at the offer to own a stake at the Manchester club, but stated his reservation being global sports politics.

“Lol. I know Man United has a solid fan base that is fiercely loyal to the club. Any investor will jump at an offer to own a piece of it… but global sports politics???” he tweeted.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham were forced to quit the Super League after the unfavourable reactions by fans, football authorities and politicians.