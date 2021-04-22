Home Nigeria News Metro Police rescue 25-year-old student from kidnappers in Osun

Michael Adesina
SP Yemisi Opalola
SP Yemisi Opalola: confirms the report

By Olajide Idowu

The Osun Police Command on Thursday said it rescued a 25-year-old female student of the Osun College of Health Technology, Ilesa, who was abducted on Tuesday.

According to a statement by SP Yemisi Opalola, the Osun Police Spokesperson, the victim, Rukayat Bayonle, was abducted on April, 20, at about 2.30 a.m, at Olomilagbala Area, Ilesa, Osun.

“Upon a distress call that the victim was abducted, the Osun Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, drafted a combined team of police Tactical Unit, JTF and other security outfits on a rescue mission of the abducted girl.

“The abductors numbering about five, invaded the quarters of the student and took her to the bush.

“The security operatives on an unrelenting rescue operation of the victim, followed suit in the bush to do a thorough combing.

“At about 5.25 a.m of the same day, within the space of 3 hours, the Police and local security men rescued the kidnapped victim unhurt.

“The Commissioner of Police, hereby, urged members of the public to be vigilant, support, co-operate and collaborate with the Police in the fight against all forms of criminalities,” the statement read in part.

