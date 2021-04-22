Oyetola extols virtues of late Oba Magbagbeola

By Victor Adeoti

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola described the death of Oba Almorouf Magbagbeola, the Olufon of Ifon in Orolu Local Government Area, Osun state, as a colossal loss.

Oyetola made the assertion in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Thursday in Osogbo.

The governor described the late Oba Magbagbeola as a symbol of history, culture and heritage.

”I sympathise with the royal family and the people of Ifon, Orolu Local Government Area of the state, on the passing of our father, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Almorouf Adekunle Magbagbeola.

“His passage is a colossal loss, not only to the state but to Nigeria as a whole.

“The late Olufon was an important symbol of history, culture and heritage, whose contributions to cultural identity, national unity, peace and progress of Osun and Nigeria as a whole won’t be forgotten.

“I pray Allah to grant him Aljana Fridaus and equally grant the family and people of Ifon the fortitude to bear the loss,” the governor said.

NAN