Olu of Ilaro, other Ogun monarchs hit National Assembly

Michael Adeshina

The Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle and some prominent traditional rulers mainly from the Ogun West Senatorial District stormed the National Assembly on Thursday.

The prominent traditional rulers were at the senate for the public hearing on a bill for the upgrade of some tertiary institutions to universities.

The proposed institutions are Federal University of Technology Yaba (currently known as Yabatech); Federal University of Technology, Ilaro (Federal Poly Ilaro); and the Nigerian French Language Village as an inter-university centre for French studies.

The Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial Diatrict, Senator Solomon Adeola, a Yewa indigene, is the sponsor of the three bills.

Also the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Tolu Odebiyi is a co-sponsor of the bill on the upgrade of the Federal Polytechnic to a full-fledged university.

Other traditional rulers at the Senate includes Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Olanite; Onipokia of Ipokia Yewa, Oba Olusola Olaniyan; Alagbara of Agbara Yewa, Oba Jaiyeola Agunbiade; Eselu of Iselu Yewa, Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi; and the Abepa of Joga Orile Yewa, Oba Adeyemi Adekeye, among others.

Details shortly