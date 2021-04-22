Nigerian defrauds Asian-American lady of over $475, 000

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Chinedu Omesu Christian for defrauding an aged Asian-American lady.

A statement released by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, said Christian allegedly defrauded the Asian of over $475, 000 (Four Hundred and Seventy -Five Thousand US Dollars).

He was arrested on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at James Court, Lekki, Lagos, following verified intelligence received by the Commission about his alleged criminal activities.

In his statement to the Commission, Christian confessed to having been posing as one Dave Federick, a 58- year-old United States national on a mission in Syria, in order to lure his unsuspecting victims and defraud them of their hard-earned money.

Upon his arrest, a Mercedes Benz AMG GLE model worth N36,000,000( Thirty-six Million Naira) was recovered from him.

Investigations also revealed that Christian has N22, 300, 000. 00 (Twenty- two Million, Three Hundred Naira ) worth of Bitcoin in his blocked chain account.

The suspect will soon be charged to court.