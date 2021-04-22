Nigerian Chinedu Christian steals $475K from American lady

* Chinedu has Mercedes Benz AMG GLE model worth N36,000,000 *N22.3m in Bitcoin

A Nigerian based in Lagos, Chinedu Omesu Christian has been arrested by the EFCC for defrauding an old Asian-American lady of $475,000.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, said Christian was arrested by EFCC operatives on Wednesday, at James Court, Lekki, Lagos.

The arrest followed verified intelligence received by the Commission about his alleged criminal activities.

In his statement to the Commission, Christian confessed to having been posing as one Dave Federick, a 58- year-old United States national on a mission in Syria.

He used the identity theft to scam his unsuspecting victims and defraud them of their hard-earned money.

Upon his arrest, a Mercedes Benz AMG GLE model worth N36,000,000( Thirty-six Million Naira) was recovered from him.

Investigations also revealed that Christian has N22.3 million worth of Bitcoin in his block chain account.

The suspect will soon be charged to court, Uwujaren said.

Chinedu was among the 34 internet fraud suspects arrested by the EFCC on Wednesday at their hideout in James Court, Lekki, Lagos,

Among them was Instagram comedian and social media Influencer, Nwagbo Oliver Chidera, also known as Pankeeroy.

The other suspects are: Gafar Kunle Adedamola, Chuka Aniebo Richard, Nwagbo Chidera Oliver, Dibo Ayomide Samson, Rotimi Segun Damilola, Habeeb Banire Damilola, Afolabi Bolutife Michael, Adekanbi Elijah Adeola,Emeka Christian Egwuatu, Adeyemi Adedamola Olumide, Awokoya Moyosore Iyaniwura, Efunnuga Dmilola Samuel, Samson Makinde Egwuatu, Gbemileke Jide Simeon,Omoyemi Fashola Owolabi, and Farouk Ibiwoye Olatunde.

Others are Orapitan Yomi Segun, Oladunjoye Taiwo Olawale, Ibrahim Ajani Olanrewaju, Wasiu Olamilekan Sola, Olamiposi Toheeb Damilola, Isieq Qudus Olamilekan, Abel Ndubuisi Junior, Emmanuel Nonso Martins,Timilehin Oladipo Jesse, Kelvin Okpere Kendal, Omotola Oluwatobi Emmanuel,Rasaq Toyosi Farouq, Oyelere Olawale Shakiru, Timileyin Odeyemi Damilare,Kelly John Nwanou, Adedeji Emmanuel Olayinka, Balogun Subomi Ibrahim and Makinde Adewale Benjamin.