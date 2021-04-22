NCDC registers 65 new COVID-19 cases

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 65 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 164,488.

NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to the agency, 35 recoveries were registered from isolation centres across the country and zero death in the last 24 hours.

This makes the ninth consecutive day the country recorded no deaths from the virus that had infected over 144 million people globally and led to over three million deaths.

Lagos takes the lead with 41 new cases, Kaduna 6, Kano 3, Rivers 3 Plateau 3, Akwa Ibom 2, Imo 2, Oyo 2, Edo 1, Bauchi 1 and Osun 1.

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday evening, the country’s active case stood at 7,956.

In a bid to slow infection, NCDC said that Nigerians must play their part as citizens to support efforts by the Federal and State government.

“If you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested. If it is a loved one, encourage him or her to get tested. There is no shame in getting tested and seeking treatment.

“We must continue to take responsibility by using a mask in public, maintaining physical distance from others, frequent handwashing and other measures that have been,” it advised.