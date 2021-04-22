NCDC reacts to 2Baba’s outburst over shoddy COVID-19 test

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has reacted to musician 2baba’s outburst over shoddy COVID-19 test for travelers.

The NCDC in a tweet on their verified Twitter page on Thursday took responsibility for the inadequacies experienced by the singer and other travelers.

They noted that a system failure by one of the partner organizations supporting the management of the COVID-19 travel portal led to unforeseen downtime.

NCDC also said the glitch was resolved about 12 hours after.

“On the 20th of April, a system failure by one of the partner organizations supporting the management of the COVID-19 travel portal led to an unforeseen downtime.

“The technical failure was resolved following about 12 hours of downtime.

“We accept full responsibility for this event, which led to inconvenience for several travelers to Nigeria.

“We have learned from this occurrence and will continue to restructure our systems to avoid future events like this and serve Nigerians better, they wrote.

“Our commitment remains to protect the health of Nigerians, by reducing the risk of spread of the virus. This is why the Nigerian International Travel Portal was introduced,” NCDC noted.

2baba had called out the Nigerian Center For Disease Control, NCDC, over the inconvenience.

The music star in an Instagram post on Wednesday lamented how the COVID-19 test portal failed to deliver QR codes for travelers after paying N50,000 for the test.

He noted that they caused hardship for travelers.