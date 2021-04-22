Moet Abebe: Marriage is a major fraud

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular TV and radio presenter Laura Monyeazo Abebe popularly known as Moet Abebe has described marriage as a fraud, opting to remain single for now.

However, the 31-year-old left the door ajar for a change of mind in the future.

“I don’t think for those who fail to comprehend means the chances are unlikely. Not that it is 100 percent certain that this is the decision I will stand to for the rest of my life”.

Moet made her ambivalent stand known on marriage, while responding to questions on her sex life, height, favourite food, hometown, skincare routine, and other activities on Thursday on Instagram.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Abebe admitted that although she doesn’t have much knowledge about marriage, she does not want to settle down as a wife.

“I don’t think I want to get married, it is a major fraud, but what do I know,” she wrote.

“Never did I say you people shouldn’t marry, but as for me, I’m not interested in it for myself, you see it as beautiful, I see it as a fraud.

“Good luck and be my guest, same way I also wish myself well with the decision I have made.”