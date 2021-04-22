Macron arrives N’djamena for Idriss Deby’s funeral

By Abankula

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived N’djamena, the Chadian capital on Thursday night for the state burial tomorrow 23 April of President Idriss Deby.

Deby, an ally of the west, was gravely wounded in combat during clashes against rebels at the weekend. His death was announced on Tuesday.

Macron’s plane landed at the Adji Kosseï military base in N’Djamena, instead of the Hassan Djamous Airport.

His motorcade from the base to the French embassy, was escorted by soldiers from Operation Barkhane, reports al Wihda Info

The funeral will hold at the Place de la Nation in N’djamena, with Deby being given the posthumous military rank of Field Marshal.

The ceremony will witness the laying of wreaths of flowers, an address by Chadian interim president Mahamat Idriss Deby and other testimonies by family members.

The vice-president of the Transitional Military Council will read the funeral oration.

Deby’s body will then be taken to the Great Mosque of Ndjamena for prayers , before the final journey to the cemetery of Amdjarass for private burial.