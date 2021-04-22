Late Afenifere’s spokesman, Odumakin begins final journey home (Photos)

By
Kazeem Ugbodaga
-
Remains of Odumakin lying in state at the Police College, Lagos
Late Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin began his final journey home on Thursday as his body was laid in state at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

Hundreds of sympathisers and well wishers throng the Police College to pay their last respect to him.

Widow of the deceased, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin was visibly downcast as he accompanied the body to the Police College.

Yinka died on Friday, April 2, 2021 from respiratory ailment following COVID-19 complications at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

Below are photos from the event captures by Efunla Ayodele

Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, widow of the deceased downcast at the lying in state
Remains of Odumakin lying in state at Police College, Lagos
Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin and others paid respect to Yinka Odumakin at the lying in state
Pall-bearer arrived with the remains of Odumakin at Police College
Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin joining the Pall-bearer to convey the remains of her husband to the Police College
The remains of Yinka Odumakin arriving the Police College
Activists at the Police College to honour late politician
Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, widow of Yinka downcast at the lying in state of her husband

 

