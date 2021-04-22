Late Afenifere’s spokesman, Odumakin begins final journey home (Photos)

Late Afenifere’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin began his final journey home on Thursday as his body was laid in state at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

Hundreds of sympathisers and well wishers throng the Police College to pay their last respect to him.

Widow of the deceased, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin was visibly downcast as he accompanied the body to the Police College.

Yinka died on Friday, April 2, 2021 from respiratory ailment following COVID-19 complications at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

Below are photos from the event captures by Efunla Ayodele