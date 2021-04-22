Lagos hands over 10 new buses to public servants

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, approved the release and handing over of 10 new 56-seater buses to public servants in different arms of government.

This is part of his commitment to ease transportation challenges encountered by workers in commuting to and from their homes to various offices.

The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, while presenting the 10 new buses at the Lagos House, Ikeja, said the gesture of the governor was a follow up to the 35 buses allocated to the Centralised Staff Bus Scheme (CSB) a week after assumption of office, adding that the presentation, which was based on requests, attested to the commitment of the State government to give priority to welfare of public servants.

While presenting the buses on behalf of the Head of Service, the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Samson Ajibade, maintained that the new buses handed over for use of workers would further improve work standards, just as it would motivate staff to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

He said the buses would ease their transportation problems, guarantee early resumption to work and improve productivity.

Ajibade urged the staff to reciprocate the governor’s gesture “because to whom much is given much is expected.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Permanent Secretary /Tutor General District 1, Mrs. Titilayo Solarin, appreciated the gesture and expressed optimism that transportation challenges encountered by workers while commuting to and from work would be reduced.

Solarin assured the state government of workers’ commitment in discharging their duties, just as she encouraged workers to put in more efforts to support the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda.

The arms of government that benefitted from the distribution of buses include the Six Education Districts, Health Service Commission, Lagos State House of Assembly and the Lagos State Judiciary, which received two buses.

Those present at the ceremony included the Permanent Secretaries/Tutors-General of the Six Education Districts; Permanent Secretaries, Office of the Chief of Staff; Ministry of Information and Strategy; Health Service Commission; the Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and the Chief Registrar, Lagos High Court.