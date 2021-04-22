EndSARS campaigner Rinu tells CBN to freeze Pantami’s accounts

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Olorunrinu Oduala aka Rinu, a leading voice during the #EndSARS protest, has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze the account of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Rinu’s request followed controversies over Pantami’s past controversial comments supporting the activities of terrorist groups including Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

Pantami had since renounced his radical pro-terrorists comments but Nigerians insist he must resign from public office.

Rinu joined the bandwagon on Thursday and asked the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, when Isa Pantami’s bank accounts will be frozen just as the apex bank froze the accounts of #EndSARS promoters last year over terrorism-related allegations.

“Godwin Emefiele, when are you going to freeze the bank accounts of Isa Pantami?” the activist asked.

20 frontline #EndSars protester had their bank accounts frozen by the CBN for their role in the October 2020 #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

The CBN had said the accounts were frozen because of the nature of the investigation which was terrorism-related.

A Federal High Court, however, later ruled that the bank accounts of the 20 frontline #EndSars protesters be unfrozen.