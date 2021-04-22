EFCC arrests Instagram comedian Pankeeroy

By Michael Adeshina

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the EFCC have arrested an Instagram comedian and social media Influencer, Nwagbo Oliver Chidera, A.K.A. Pankeeroy.

He was arrested alongside 34 others for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud in Lagos.

The other suspects are: Chinedu Omesu Christian, Gafar Kunle Adedamola, Chuka AnieboRichard, Nwagbo Chidera Oliver, Dibo Ayomide Samson, Rotimi Segun Damilola, Habeeb Banire Damilola, Afolabi Bolutife Michael, Adekanbi Elijah Adeola,Emeka Christian Egwuatu, Adeyemi Adedamola Olumide, Awokoya Moyosore Iyaniwura, Efunnuga Dmilola Samuel, Samson Makinde Egwuatu, Gbemileke Jide Simeon,Omoyemi Fashola Owolabi, and Farouk Ibiwoye Olatunde.

Other are Orapitan Yomi Segun, Oladunjoye Taiwo Olawale, Ibrahim Ajani Olanrewaju, Wasiu Olamilekan Sola, Olamiposi Toheeb Damilola, Isieq Qudus Olamilekan, Abel Ndubuisi Junior, Emmanuel Nonso Martins,Timilehin Oladipo Jesse, Kelvin Okpere Kendal, Omotola Oluwatobi Emmanuel,Rasaq Toyosi Farouq, Oyelere Olawale Shakiru, Timileyin Odeyemi Damilare,Kelly John Nwanou, Adedeji Emmanuel Olayinka, Balogun Subomi Ibrahim and Makinde Adewale Benjamin.

They were arrested on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at their hideout in James Court, Lekki, Lagos, following verified intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged criminal activities.

Until his arrest, Chidera, who claimed to have gone into Bitcom scam after he suffered depression, had been presenting himself as a vendor who redeems bitcoin vouchers using the bitcoincoretrading.com platform to defraud his unsuspecting victims.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.