Don Jazzy hosts Charly Boy in Mavin Studio

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Multiple award-winning Nigerian record producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, on Thursday hosted Maverick entertainer and activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa also known as Charly Boy inside his famous Mavin Records studio.

The music business mogul and record label boss shared the news to his followers in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The singer-songwriter said he was thrilled to host the popular ‘Area Fada 1’, adding that it was a huge honour to be with him.

“You have no idea how thrilled I was to have THE AREA FADA 1 @charlyboyareafada himself in my studio. Thank you so much for coming through, it’s a huge honour to be in your presence.

“You are someone that I have watched and adored over the years. More blessings Fada. Guys pls follow our Baba’s new account o @charlyboyareafada Thanks 🙏🏾 (don’t follow the old verified account),” he wrote in a caption of pictures on his Instagram.

Charly Boy took to his Instagram page to share different pictures of a studio session with the Mavin boss.

He wrote; “Pikin Wey Do Pass em Papa na Correct Pikin. Don Jazzy Na U do pass. The longer I live the more beautiful life becomes.

“There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age.”