Buhari meets Northern governors behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with Northern governors behind closed door’ at the State House, Abuja.

The governors were led by the Northern Governors’ Forum Chairman, Simon Lalong.

Some of the governors at the meeting were Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Mai Mala Buni(Yobe); Abubakar Bello(Niger) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa).

The meeting might not be unconnected with raging insecurity in the north.