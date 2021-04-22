Buhari meets Northern governors behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja (Photos)

By
Kazeem Ugbodaga
-
Northern governors with the president in Abuja
Buhari meets northern governors in Abuja
Buhari meets northern governors in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with Northern governors behind closed door’ at the State House, Abuja.

The governors were led by the Northern Governors’ Forum Chairman, Simon Lalong.

Buhari meets northern governors in Abuja
Buhari meets northern governors in Abuja

Some of the governors at the meeting were Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Mai Mala Buni(Yobe); Abubakar Bello(Niger) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa).

Northern governors with the president in Abuja
Northern governors with the president in Abuja

The meeting might not be unconnected with raging insecurity in the north.

The president addressing northern governors in Abuja
The president addressing northern governors in Abuja

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. Northern BANDITS. When will he meet countless and helpless internally displaced Northerners and victims of the atrocious activities of his fulani herdsmen not to mention mass burial sites in middle belt? He should not discuss IPOB with them because they’re UNSTOPPABLE . It’s BIAFRA or nothing.

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.