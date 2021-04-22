Bandits strike Kaduna hospital, abduct two nurses

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bandits in Kaduna have attacked again, this time abducting two nurses who work at Idon General Hospital in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

This come barely 24-hours after scores of students were abducted at Greenfield University along the Kaduna–Abuja Highway.

The Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area, Cafra Caino, confirmed the abduction of the two nurses to Channels Television.

Caino, noted that the bandits stormed the general hospital through the fence with deadly weapons and started shooting sporadically within the hospital premises.

He said the two nurses, Afiniky Bako and Grace Inkut were on night duty when they were taken away by the bandits early on Thursday.

The Local Government chairman, however, said that plans were underway to boost security in the hospital and environs to forestall future occurrence of such attacks.