Bandits now use IPOB, ESN tag to commit crime – Umahi

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has said bandits and other criminal elements now commit crimes under the guise of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the South-East.

He said this during an interview on Channels Television while reacting to recent attacks on public properties in South-East.

He said: “The truth of what is happening is that there are bandits everywhere; there are cultists everywhere. What happens now in the South-East is that criminals who may not necessarily be members of IPOB and ESN, will go and commit crimes and they need a name.

“So it’s safer for them to say they are members of ESN, and IPOB so that the persecution of IPOB and ESN by the Federal Government will cover them.

“That is what is happening in South-East because IPOB and ESN have a number of times come out to say they are not into terrorism and violence, and the people burning police stations and killing are not their members. And so how do you reconcile the two?” he said.

Umahi, however, warned that necessary actions must be taken to avoid more severe consequences in the nearest future.

“It is a monster that we must not allow to arise in the South-East. When they finish with that (attacking police stations) they will start attacking stakeholders to kill them,” Umahi said.