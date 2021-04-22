APC is a ‘cult’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ogun State chapter has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a ‘cult’.

Ogun PDP also described APC members as ‘cultists’.

Hon. Sikirulahi Ogundele, the Ogun State PDP Chairman, said this while addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat on Wednesday.

Ogundele said PDP remained the only political party in Nigeria while stressing that that was why many members of the APC were willing to join the party.

In his words, “Many people want to join the APC. Those who have defected to the APC are ready to come back. They have told us. We know what they are facing there. In fact, the real APC members are ready to decamp. This is because they know we are the only ones running a political party.”

“What they do in APC is cult. They operate a cult group in APC. If you don’t belong, you cannot belong. They are running a cult group there. That’s why they have given democracy another definition – ‘Government of a few set of people for a few set of people’. With everything they think they are doing, there’s no effect on the people of Ogun State. We are the only one who can run a good government,”

PDP factions on Wednesday put their differences aside while agreeing to work together for a successful outing in 2023.

Ogundele, however, assured members of the party that nobody would be discriminated against in the scheme of things.