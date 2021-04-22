Air India cancels UK flights

Amid a sharp spike in COVID-19 infections, Air India said it was cancelling flights to and from the UK for one week.

The airline officials have said the UK flights cancellation will start from April 24.

“Due to restrictions implemented by British authorities, flights scheduled between April 24, to April 30, April from India stands cancelled,“ Air India said.

The airline announced that two flights destined to Britain originating from Delhi and Mumbai on Friday too have been cancelled.

Britain has placed India on its travel “red list’’ over a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The national carrier said it was working to schedule once a week flight to Britain from Delhi and Mumbai during the interval of this restriction.

India on Thursday reported the world’s biggest-ever daily surge with 314,835 new cases and 2,104 deaths in the past 24 hours.

India is presently witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.