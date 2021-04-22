Aguero to join Barcelona next season

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero, is set to sign a two-year deal with Barcelona this summer.

The Argentine has previously confirmed his departure from Manchester City by the end of the season when his contract would expire with the club.

The 32-year-old who would be leaving as a free agent after bringing an end to his decade-long spell in English football would join Barcelona, according to local report in Spain.

Aguero has been linked with moves to Spain, Italy, and his home country of Argentina after it was clear the striker was going to leave City by the end of the season.

Barça are in need of a new center-forward, having failed to replace the departed Luis Suarez in the summer transfer window.

New president Joan Laporta sees the chance to sign Aguero for free as too good an opportunity to miss.

The prolific forward has already proven his ability in La Liga, making his name in Europe with Atletico Madrid.

His sensational displays led to a big-money move to Manchester City in 2011, where he has gone on to win every domestic trophy on offer, as well as becoming the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.