Adebanjo: ‘Buhari is the number one enemy to unity of Nigeria’

The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, said President Muhammadu Buhari is the number enemy to the unity of Nigeria.

Adebanjo stated this on ‘The Morning Show,’ a breakfast programme on ARISE NEWS Channel.

He said President Buhari has given wind to the sail of separatist agitators in the country by ignoring the calls of patriotic Nigerians for a new constitution.

Adebanho stressed that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) was imposed on Nigerians by the military and must be changed.

He blamed the constitution for creating the conditions for marginalisation and injustice against some parts of the country.

He said only a new constitution before the 2023 general election can silence agitators like Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

He said: “Since President Buhari has refused to listen to the masses concerning the call for a change in our constitution, which has led to the continued agitations from different parts of the county, thus creating disunity among Nigerians who are calling for secession, then it becomes obvious that President Buhari is the number one enemy to the unity of Nigeria.”

Adebanjo accused Buhari of having a hidden agenda by refusing to restructure Nigeria.

He said the youth were too impatient and could not bear the sufferings inflicted on them by the present constitution.

“If Buhari is patriotic enough, a new constitution and restructuring will silence Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB and Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, and all others with their secessionist agenda.

“If you don’t, you will continue to give impetus to them. You are encouraging secession. You want to suppress them. We are the people who want restructuring. Those who make peaceful change impossible make violent change inevitable.

“This constitution was imposed on Nigerians in 1966 by the military, and it is the reason for the crisis we have today.

“We must restructure Nigeria and bring it back to true federalism which our founding fathers fought for.

“The refusal of President Buhari and the members of APC to change the constitution is a clear indication that President Buhari and the APC government are the number one enemy of Nigeria’s unity if they continue to refuse the call for the restructuring of Nigeria back to true federalism,” Adebanjo added.