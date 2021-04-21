Video: How Ohio police officer killed 16-year-old Makiyah Bryant

Police in Columbus, Ohio, has released video footage of how a 16-year-old black teenage Makiyah Bryant was shot dead by one of its officers.
According to the footage, Makiyah Bryant was fatally shot as she lunged at two people with a knife.
However, the Ohio police chief said the officers at the scene were responding to an emergency-911 call from someone who reported an attempted stabbing at a home on the city’s southeast side.
Watch the video below:
Police said the video was released in the interest of “transparency” after the #BlackLivesMatter protest was re-activated on the streets of Ohio.
