Video: How Ohio police officer killed 16-year-old Makiyah Bryant

Police in Columbus, Ohio, has released video footage of how a 16-year-old black teenage Makiyah Bryant was shot dead by one of its officers.

According to the footage, Makiyah Bryant was fatally shot as she lunged at two people with a knife.

However, the Ohio police chief said the officers at the scene were responding to an emergency-911 call from someone who reported an attempted stabbing at a home on the city’s southeast side.

Watch the video below:

Police said the video was released in the interest of “transparency” after the #BlackLivesMatter protest was re-activated on the streets of Ohio.

