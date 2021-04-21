Terrorists on motorcycles attack military camp in Niger state

A makeshift military camp in Zazzaga community of Niger state has been attacked by terrorists, with the soldiers’ vehicles burnt and one civilian killed.

The camp is located in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to a Channels TV report, one civilian identified as Jacob Auta was killed and a military vehicle was stolen during the attack.

Some others were burnt.

Witnesses said scores of gunmen on motorcycles stormed the area around 4p.m , shooting sporadically at the camp.

Although the soldiers were able to repel the attack, their properties were burnt by the bandits.

The camp was set up by the military in 2017 following incessant attacks in the area.

This was the ssecond attack against the military in Niger state.

Two weeks ago, the terrorists killed four soldiers and personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

A civilian was also killed during the attack on the military base at Bassa communities in Shiroro.

Ten persons were kidnapped with seven motorcycles stolen and military vehicles burnt down in the attack carried out in Allawa, Manta, Gurmana, Bassa and Kokki all in Shiroro.