Sanwo-Olu launches 5-year agricultural development roadmap

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to launch the state’s 5-Year Agricultural and Food Systems Roadmap (2021-2025).

Sanwo-Olu will tomorrow, Thursday, April 22, launch the five-year roadmap at the Continental Hotel, Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island Lagos.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya who disclosed this in Lagos noted that the Roadmap focuses on the development of agricultural value chains where the State has competitive and comparative advantages in order to ensure that the State’s self-sufficiency in food production moves from 18% to 40% in the next five years.

She added the five-year Roadmap is also expected to boost food production and drastically reduce post-harvest losses thus encouraging private sector investments that would trigger agricultural transformation in the South-Western States following the examples of countries such as Kenya, Malawi, China among others who within a 10-year period made a significant reduction in the poverty level through Agricultural development.

Olusanya added that the Chairman, Chapel Hill Denham Group, Mr. Wale Edun is expected to deliver a paper at the event adding that panellists include the Chairman of Access Bank Plc, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika; Director, Development Finance, CBN, Mr. Yusuf Yila; President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje; Group C.E.O of TGI Group’s Agribusiness Investments, Mr. M.D. Ramesh while the State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube would moderate the session.

She urged interested participants to join the live launch of the event virtually by registering at https://lagosagric.com/ adding that the event would also be streamed live on all the social media platforms of the Ministry including Facebook@ Lagos Agriculture; Instagram @lagosagric01 and Twitter @lagosagric1.